WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

