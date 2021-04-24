WNY Asset Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

