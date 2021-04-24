Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.48

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.48 and traded as low as $17.19. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 39,808 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.