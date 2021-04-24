Wrapped Origin Axie Achieves Market Cap of $495,174.69 (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped Origin Axie has a market capitalization of $495,174.69 and $10,717.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can currently be purchased for about $2,181.39 or 0.04462000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00090820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00650473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.39 or 0.07419793 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Profile

Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Origin Axie

