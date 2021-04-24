Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WYNMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS WYNMF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

