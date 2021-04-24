Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $643.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

