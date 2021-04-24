Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report $806.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $765.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Xilinx posted sales of $756.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $6.58 on Friday, hitting $129.66. 1,779,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,285. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day moving average is $132.41. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

