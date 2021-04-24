XMax (XMX) Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last Week

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. XMax has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $735,704.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XMax Coin Profile

XMX is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

