XSGD Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $41.79 million and $296,951.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00270387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004113 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00023646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,637.93 or 0.99862978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00627047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.38 or 0.01020767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,140 coins and its circulating supply is 56,927,988 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

