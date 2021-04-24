Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Yandex stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

