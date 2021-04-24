Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$1.01. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 114,726 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YGR. CIBC upped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.94 million and a PE ratio of 18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.82.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

