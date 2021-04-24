Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%.

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.937 dividend. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 86.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

