YOUengine Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00055182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00091300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.01 or 0.00644405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.96 or 0.07703065 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.