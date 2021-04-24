Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,185,093 shares in the company, valued at $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,845 shares of company stock worth $2,840,465 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $38,327,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $2,482,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

