Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post $3.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $14.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $15.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $48,243,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.77. 1,373,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

