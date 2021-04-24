Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce sales of $178.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.90 million and the lowest is $177.50 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $189.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $642.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.91 million to $643.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $744.80 million, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. 123,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

