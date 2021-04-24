Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSSC traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

