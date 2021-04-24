Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,571 shares of company stock worth $23,630,780. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

