Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.91. Southern Copper reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,502,966 shares in the company, valued at $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,950. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $83.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

