Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce $3.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the lowest is $3.60 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $14.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,146. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.8% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

