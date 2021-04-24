Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vaxart by 18.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vaxart by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vaxart by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

VXRT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 5,587,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,259,600. The firm has a market cap of $654.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. Vaxart has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $24.90.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

