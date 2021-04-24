Zacks: Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce $90.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $86.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $389.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $392.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $418.50 million, with estimates ranging from $413.50 million to $426.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Avid Technology stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 252,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,861. The company has a market cap of $955.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $742,415 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

