Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Announce -$0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalyst Biosciences.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBIO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

CBIO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. 507,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,878. The stock has a market cap of $160.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.