Zacks: Analysts Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $151.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $151.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $146.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $615.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $620.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $634.10 million, with estimates ranging from $621.20 million to $651.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 317.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,704 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. 324,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,410. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

