Zacks: Analysts Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.31). Express reported earnings of ($1.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

EXPR remained flat at $$3.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,227,973. The company has a market capitalization of $204.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Express by 76.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

