Zacks: Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report sales of $648.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.50 million to $655.46 million. ManTech International reported sales of $610.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million.

MANT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.70. 121,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,966. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

