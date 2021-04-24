Zacks: Analysts Expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMX shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.08. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

