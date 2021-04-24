Zacks: Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $471.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post $471.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $416.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $351,057,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MSCI by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in MSCI by 36,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $486.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $488.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

