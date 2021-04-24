Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Capri stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,727. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

