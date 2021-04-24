Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post $2.43 EPS

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.20. Churchill Downs posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 558.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $215.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $258.32.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

