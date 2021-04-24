Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Busey posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 184,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,040 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its stake in First Busey by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Busey by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

