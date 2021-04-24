Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.72. Garmin posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.36. 620,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,898. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $141.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.12.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

