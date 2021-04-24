Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $59,200,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $50,894,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.50. 633,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

