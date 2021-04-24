Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. MercadoLibre reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,600.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,508.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,571.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $553.61 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

