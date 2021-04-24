Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. PVH posted earnings per share of ($3.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $109.44. 721,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $114.18.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PVH by 6,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PVH by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

