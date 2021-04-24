Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Post $1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.22. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $946.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

