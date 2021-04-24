Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report sales of $75.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $78.47 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $322.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.37 million to $337.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $382.13 million, with estimates ranging from $288.23 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 873,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,924. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

