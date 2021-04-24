Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.76 Million

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report sales of $75.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $78.47 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $322.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.37 million to $337.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $382.13 million, with estimates ranging from $288.23 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 873,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,924. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.