Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $49.56 million. Amyris reported sales of $29.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $321.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $397.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $342.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $385.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRS. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 2,241,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,483,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

