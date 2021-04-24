Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce $16.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $20.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $70.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $71.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.47. 69,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $189.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

