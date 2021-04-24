Zacks: Brokerages Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post $72.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $72.50 million. EXFO posted sales of $66.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year sales of $290.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

EXFO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth $3,996,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

