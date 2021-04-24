Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.27. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,385,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

