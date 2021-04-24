Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce $55.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $56.68 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $49.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $246.60 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $298.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 115,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $664.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

