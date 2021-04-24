Zacks: Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Brokerages expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.75 billion to $17.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $18.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $967,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PPG Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 563.1% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $174.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.46. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $175.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

