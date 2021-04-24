Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSLLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSL from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CSL from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSL has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CSL has a 12 month low of $91.04 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. CSL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

