Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) to Hold

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

TOPCF stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Topcon has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million. Topcon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topcon will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

