Zacks Investment Research Lowers Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

UPST has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Upstart stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $165.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.93.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $10,463,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

