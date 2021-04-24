Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.31.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $219.26 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

