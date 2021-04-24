Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Buy

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

