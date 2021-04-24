Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to “Buy”

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $794.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

