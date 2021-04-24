Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to “Buy”

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

